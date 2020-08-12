Formula One Group (FWONK) EPS is poised to hit -0.54 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 11, 2020, Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) set off with pace as it heaved 3.77% to $37.98. During the day, the stock rose to $38.99 and sunk to $36.86 before settling in for the price of $36.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FWONK posted a 52-week range of $18.31-$48.95.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $203.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.17.

It has generated 303,285 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -46,648. The stock had 22.59 Receivables turnover and 0.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.65, operating margin was -1.73 and Pretax Margin of -19.83.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry. Formula One Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.05%, in contrast to 95.09% institutional ownership.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.75) by -$0.73. This company achieved a net margin of -15.38 while generating a return on equity of -5.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in the upcoming year.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Formula One Group (FWONK). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.26.

In the same vein, FWONK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.18, a figure that is expected to reach -0.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Formula One Group (FWONK)

Going through the that latest performance of [Formula One Group, FWONK]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.0 million was inferior to the volume of 1.73 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.76% While, its Average True Range was 1.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Formula One Group (FWONK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.74% that was lower than 56.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.