New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.77

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) open the trading on August 11, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.36% to $8.36. During the day, the stock rose to $8.73 and sunk to $8.31 before settling in for the price of $8.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NRZ posted a 52-week range of $2.91-$17.66.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 28.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -52.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $415.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $413.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.28.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4592 employees. It has generated 960,763,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 187,765,333. The stock had 0.28 Receivables turnover and 0.08 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +85.06, operating margin was +23.76 and Pretax Margin of +22.47.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. New Residential Investment Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 45.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 27, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 7.72, making the entire transaction reach 77,184 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 149,158. Preceding that transaction, on May 29, Company’s Director bought 3,600 for 7.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 26,252. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,700 in total.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.3) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +19.54 while generating a return on equity of 8.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

New Residential Investment Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -52.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.49% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -11.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.05.

In the same vein, NRZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)

[New Residential Investment Corp., NRZ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.05% that was lower than 101.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.