No matter how cynical the overall market is Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) performance over the last week is recorded 3.56%

As on August 11, 2020, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.63% to $86.04. During the day, the stock rose to $86.93 and sunk to $84.65 before settling in for the price of $84.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BAH posted a 52-week range of $54.37-$85.30.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $138.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $135.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $77.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $74.35.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 27400 employees. It has generated 274,406 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,687. The stock had 5.35 Receivables turnover and 1.65 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.85, operating margin was +8.97 and Pretax Margin of +7.76.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Consulting Services industry. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 94.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05, this organization’s Director sold 2,480 shares at the rate of 80.22, making the entire transaction reach 198,946 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,292. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 04, Company’s EVP and Chief People Officer sold 15,000 for 80.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,203,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,782 in total.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.86) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +6.45 while generating a return on equity of 62.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.40% and is forecasted to reach 4.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.83% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.57, and its Beta score is 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.53.

In the same vein, BAH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.50, a figure that is expected to reach 0.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, BAH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.84 million was lower the volume of 1.23 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.52% While, its Average True Range was 2.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.52% that was lower than 31.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.