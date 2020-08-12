ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.79: Right on the Precipice

As on August 11, 2020, ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) got off with the flyer as it spiked 34.54% to $2.61. During the day, the stock rose to $4.53 and sunk to $2.46 before settling in for the price of $1.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRPH posted a 52-week range of $1.20-$2.59.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -14.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -95.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.79.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 48 employees. It has generated 205,750 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -64,708. The stock had 1.35 Receivables turnover and 0.60 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.48, operating margin was -32.80 and Pretax Margin of -31.45.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. ProPhase Labs Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.50%, in contrast to 4.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 26, this organization’s Director bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 1.75, making the entire transaction reach 175,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 209,894. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 26, Company’s CEO & CHAIRMAN sold 100,000 for 1.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 175,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,549,528 in total.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -31.45 while generating a return on equity of -22.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

ProPhase Labs Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -95.00%.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.38.

In the same vein, PRPH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.25.

Technical Analysis of ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ProPhase Labs Inc., PRPH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.39 million was better the volume of 88478.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 122.58% that was higher than 89.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.