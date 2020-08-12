The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) PE Ratio stood at $8.84: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on August 11, 2020, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.37% to $43.82. During the day, the stock rose to $45.69 and sunk to $43.76 before settling in for the price of $43.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HIG posted a 52-week range of $19.04-$62.75.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $358.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $356.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.95.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 19500 employees. It has generated 1,051,897 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +13.96 and Pretax Margin of +12.48.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Insurance – Diversified industry. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 92.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 13, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 41.38, making the entire transaction reach 413,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 70,757. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 02, Company’s EVP sold 3,521 for 50.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 176,296. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,801 in total.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.22) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +10.16 while generating a return on equity of 14.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.00% and is forecasted to reach 5.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.84, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.77.

In the same vein, HIG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.96, a figure that is expected to reach 1.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., HIG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.92 million was lower the volume of 3.05 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.77% While, its Average True Range was 1.50.

Raw Stochastic average of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.09% that was lower than 58.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.