Eldorado Resorts Inc. (CZR) 14-day ATR is 2.69: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -1.90% at $37.16. Taking a more long-term approach, CZR posted a 52-week range of $6.02-$70.74.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 47.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -15.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $684.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $160.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.68.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. (CZR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.00%, in contrast to 51.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 25, this organization’s Director sold 9,000 shares at the rate of 13.10, making the entire transaction reach 117,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 32,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 21, Company’s EVP Communications-Gov Rltns sold 118,668 for 13.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,545,212. This particular insider is now the holder of 131,883 in total.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. (CZR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2020, the organization reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by $0.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -15.30% and is forecasted to reach -1.78 in the upcoming year.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eldorado Resorts Inc. (CZR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 47.95.

In the same vein, CZR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.20, a figure that is expected to reach -2.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Eldorado Resorts Inc. (CZR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.01 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 6.72 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.62% While, its Average True Range was 2.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Eldorado Resorts Inc. (CZR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 71.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 94.90% that was lower than 117.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.