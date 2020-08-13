Lemonade Inc. (LMND) EPS growth this year is -105.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on August 12, 2020, Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) started slowly as it slid -3.31% to $60.67. During the day, the stock rose to $63.50 and sunk to $57.10 before settling in for the price of $62.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LMND posted a 52-week range of $49.02-$96.51.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -105.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.42 billion.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 329 employees. It has generated 241,219 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -160.33 and Pretax Margin of -160.33.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -161.22 while generating a return on equity of -54.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -105.10% and is forecasted to reach -2.64 in the upcoming year.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lemonade Inc. (LMND). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 41.49.

In the same vein, LMND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.81, a figure that is expected to reach -0.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Lemonade Inc., LMND], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.12 million was lower the volume of 2.18 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.21% While, its Average True Range was 6.51.

