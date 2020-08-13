Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) last week performance was 15.47%

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) started the day on August 12, 2020, with a price decrease of -2.52% at $57.19. During the day, the stock rose to $60.77 and sunk to $55.03 before settling in for the price of $58.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCL posted a 52-week range of $19.25-$135.32.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $209.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $170.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $77.43.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 85300 employees. It has generated 128,228 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 22,001. The stock had 34.75 Receivables turnover and 0.38 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.11, operating margin was +18.87 and Pretax Margin of +17.42.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Travel Services Industry. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 69.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 26, this organization’s Director bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 48.63, making the entire transaction reach 972,518 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,023. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 06, Company’s Pres&CEO, Azamara Club Cruises sold 16,000 for 120.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,920,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,238 in total.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$4.82) by -$1.31. This company achieved a net margin of +17.16 while generating a return on equity of 16.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -4.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.50% and is forecasted to reach -3.35 in the upcoming year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $67.36, and its Beta score is 2.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.11.

In the same vein, RCL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.85, a figure that is expected to reach -4.82 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL), its last 5-days Average volume was 13.56 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 16.0 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.24% While, its Average True Range was 3.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.01% that was lower than 118.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.