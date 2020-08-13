Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Moves -0.94% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 12, 2020, Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.94% to $48.43. During the day, the stock rose to $51.74 and sunk to $48.09 before settling in for the price of $48.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SSTK posted a 52-week range of $28.76-$59.45.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 14.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -63.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $41.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.88.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1116 employees. It has generated 582,906 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 18,018. The stock had 14.78 Receivables turnover and 1.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.78, operating margin was +3.10 and Pretax Margin of +3.83.

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Shutterstock Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.90%, in contrast to 59.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 04, this organization’s Director sold 41,304 shares at the rate of 54.79, making the entire transaction reach 2,262,886 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,001,327. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 03, Company’s Director sold 43,696 for 54.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,382,916. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,042,631 in total.

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.26) by $0.36. This company achieved a net margin of +3.09 while generating a return on equity of 6.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -63.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $53.22, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.79.

In the same vein, SSTK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.91, a figure that is expected to reach 0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK)

Going through the that latest performance of [Shutterstock Inc., SSTK]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.82 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.26 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.64% While, its Average True Range was 3.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 42.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 102.29% that was higher than 51.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.