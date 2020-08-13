The key reasons why CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) is -62.28% away from 52-week high?

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) started the day on August 12, 2020, with a price decrease of -1.51% at $18.27. During the day, the stock rose to $19.05 and sunk to $18.16 before settling in for the price of $18.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CVI posted a 52-week range of $13.81-$48.43.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -6.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.42.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1486 employees. It has generated 4,282,638 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 255,720. The stock had 35.85 Receivables turnover and 1.63 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.59, operating margin was +8.75 and Pretax Margin of +7.72.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.42) by $0.78. This company achieved a net margin of +5.97 while generating a return on equity of 28.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in the upcoming year.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CVR Energy Inc. (CVI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.88, and its Beta score is 1.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.35.

In the same vein, CVI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.71, a figure that is expected to reach -0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CVR Energy Inc. (CVI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.08 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.88 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.29% While, its Average True Range was 1.18.

Raw Stochastic average of CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 49.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.39% that was lower than 88.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.