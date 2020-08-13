Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.50

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU) started the day on August 12, 2020, with a price increase of 15.14% at $2.13. During the day, the stock rose to $3.25 and sunk to $1.88 before settling in for the price of $1.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UUU posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$4.10.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.78.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 14 employees. It has generated 1,352,926 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -103,691. The stock had 5.96 Receivables turnover and 0.93 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.58, operating margin was +1.06 and Pretax Margin of -7.66.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.80%, in contrast to 6.90% institutional ownership.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -7.66 while generating a return on equity of -11.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.18.

In the same vein, UUU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.12.

Technical Analysis of Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.66 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.22 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 270.79% that was higher than 152.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.