Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) EPS is poised to hit 0.47 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) started the day on August 12, 2020, with a price decrease of -1.93% at $34.00. During the day, the stock rose to $34.50 and sunk to $33.96 before settling in for the price of $34.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UPLD posted a 52-week range of $20.75-$45.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 28.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -262.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $854.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.67.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 832 employees. It has generated 267,593 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -54,532. The stock had 4.43 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.33, operating margin was +6.74 and Pretax Margin of -23.59.

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Upland Software Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.60%, in contrast to 86.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 07, this organization’s co-President & COO sold 3,055 shares at the rate of 45.00, making the entire transaction reach 137,475 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 537,090. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 07, Company’s CEO sold 12,820 for 44.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 568,069. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,698,001 in total.

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.44) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -20.38 while generating a return on equity of -30.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

Upland Software Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -262.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.64% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Upland Software Inc. (UPLD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1068.03.

In the same vein, UPLD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Upland Software Inc. (UPLD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.85 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.27 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.71% While, its Average True Range was 2.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.01% that was higher than 61.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.