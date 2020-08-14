A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) as it 5-day change was 1.48%

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) started the day on August 13, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.34% at $76.98. During the day, the stock rose to $77.185 and sunk to $76.52 before settling in for the price of $77.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CL posted a 52-week range of $58.49-$77.78.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of -1.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $857.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $855.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $65.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $74.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $70.76.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 34300 workers. It has generated 457,522 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 69,009. The stock had 11.05 Receivables turnover and 1.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +59.12, operating margin was +23.97 and Pretax Margin of +21.03.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 80.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11, this organization’s Chief of Staff sold 1,211 shares at the rate of 76.28, making the entire transaction reach 92,375 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,987. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 10, Company’s SVP, Office of the Chairman sold 3,000 for 76.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 229,129. This particular insider is now the holder of 44,558 in total.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.69) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +15.08 while generating a return on equity of 31,560.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.91% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.71, and its Beta score is 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 38.59.

In the same vein, CL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.99, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.32 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.68 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.63% While, its Average True Range was 1.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.22% that was lower than 19.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.