Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) PE Ratio stood at $37.66: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on August 13, 2020, Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 29.08% to $126.12. During the day, the stock rose to $134.96 and sunk to $123.00 before settling in for the price of $97.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AZPN posted a 52-week range of $73.07-$142.89.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $101.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $109.37.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1600 employees. It has generated 373,966 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 164,209. The stock had 3.29 Receivables turnover and 1.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +90.34, operating margin was +47.26 and Pretax Margin of +50.67.

Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 26, this organization’s Director sold 1,577 shares at the rate of 97.86, making the entire transaction reach 154,325 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,924. Preceding that transaction, on May 20, Company’s Senior Vice President and CFO sold 29,692 for 95.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,822,818. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,068 in total.

Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +43.91 while generating a return on equity of 481.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 126.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $37.66, and its Beta score is 1.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 37.20.

In the same vein, AZPN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.35, a figure that is expected to reach 1.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Aspen Technology Inc., AZPN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.91 million was better the volume of 0.64 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.07% While, its Average True Range was 6.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.93%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 106.19% that was higher than 58.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.