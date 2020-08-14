G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) 14-day ATR is 0.89: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) started the day on August 13, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.67% at $11.94. During the day, the stock rose to $12.26 and sunk to $11.46 before settling in for the price of $12.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GIII posted a 52-week range of $2.96-$34.42.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $533.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.84.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4000 employees. It has generated 390,181 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,758. The stock had 6.12 Receivables turnover and 1.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.15, operating margin was +7.82 and Pretax Margin of +5.76.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 03, this organization’s CEO bought 14,209 shares at the rate of 5.48, making the entire transaction reach 77,865 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,251,084. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 02, Company’s CEO bought 16,540 for 5.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 95,105. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,236,875 in total.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.6) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +4.55 while generating a return on equity of 11.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.89. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.27, and its Beta score is 2.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.10.

In the same vein, GIII’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.90, a figure that is expected to reach -0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.37 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.90.

Raw Stochastic average of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 95.04% that was lower than 111.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

