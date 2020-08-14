GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) recent quarterly performance of 18.23% is not showing the real picture

As on August 13, 2020, GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.14% to $7.07. During the day, the stock rose to $7.12 and sunk to $6.86 before settling in for the price of $6.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EAF posted a 52-week range of $5.56-$14.84.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $269.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $267.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.27.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1346 employees. It has generated 1,330,455 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 553,196. The stock had 6.78 Receivables turnover and 1.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.59, operating margin was +53.88 and Pretax Margin of +47.06.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. GrafTech International Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.02%, in contrast to 99.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 7.53, making the entire transaction reach 37,661 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,750. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 05, Company’s Director sold 30,223,546 for 13.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 396,684,041. This particular insider is now the holder of 199,216,541 in total.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.22) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +41.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.53.

In the same vein, EAF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [GrafTech International Ltd., EAF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.01 million was lower the volume of 2.08 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.37%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.42% that was lower than 76.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.