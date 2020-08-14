Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) last week performance was -4.26%

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) open the trading on August 13, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.29% to $4.27. During the day, the stock rose to $4.3977 and sunk to $4.2406 before settling in for the price of $4.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HLX posted a 52-week range of $0.99-$10.00.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -7.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 98.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $148.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $141.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $619.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.46.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1650 employees. It has generated 455,702 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 34,721. The stock had 5.97 Receivables turnover and 0.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.15, operating margin was +9.86 and Pretax Margin of +8.72.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.10%, in contrast to 90.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 12, this organization’s PRESIDENT & CEO bought 210,000 shares at the rate of 1.79, making the entire transaction reach 375,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,071,844. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s EVP and COO sold 11,740 for 9.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 110,004. This particular insider is now the holder of 253,342 in total.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.01) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +7.62 while generating a return on equity of 3.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 98.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in the upcoming year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.12, and its Beta score is 3.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 50.81.

In the same vein, HLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

[Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., HLX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.28% that was lower than 141.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.