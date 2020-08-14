Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) last week performance was -30.39%

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) started the day on August 13, 2020, with a price decrease of -29.04% at $0.58. During the day, the stock rose to $0.65 and sunk to $0.4901 before settling in for the price of $0.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIBT posted a 52-week range of $0.48-$2.97.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -10.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -15.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8476, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3149.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 121 employees. It has generated 195,975 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -113,512. The stock had 6.40 Receivables turnover and 0.67 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -3.63, operating margin was -60.97 and Pretax Margin of -57.92.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. RiceBran Technologies’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.85%, in contrast to 45.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 20, this organization’s Director sold 1,500 shares at the rate of 1.39, making the entire transaction reach 2,085 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,350. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 19, Company’s 10% Owner bought 3,200,000 for 1.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,000,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,649,068 in total.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -57.92 while generating a return on equity of -49.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

RiceBran Technologies’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -15.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 40.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 36.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RiceBran Technologies (RIBT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.96.

In the same vein, RIBT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.89 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.13 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.0969.

Raw Stochastic average of RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 149.68% that was higher than 82.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.