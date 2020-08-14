Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) PE Ratio stood at $107.53: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX: RVP) started the day on August 13, 2020, with a price increase of 13.25% at $9.57. During the day, the stock rose to $10.27 and sunk to $8.33 before settling in for the price of $8.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RVP posted a 52-week range of $0.71-$13.65.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 219.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $299.25 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.69.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 140 employees. It has generated 298,551 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 22,487. The stock had 7.19 Receivables turnover and 1.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.83, operating margin was +7.11 and Pretax Margin of +7.55.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. Retractable Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.20%, in contrast to 13.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 04, this organization’s President and CEO bought 300 shares at the rate of 11.23, making the entire transaction reach 3,369 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,562,889. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 24, Company’s President and CEO bought 300 for 9.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,949. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,562,589 in total.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +7.53 while generating a return on equity of 11.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Retractable Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 219.60%.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX: RVP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $107.53, and its Beta score is 2.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 71.25.

In the same vein, RVP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.09.

Technical Analysis of Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX: RVP), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.66 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.68 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.81% While, its Average True Range was 1.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 140.69% that was lower than 156.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.