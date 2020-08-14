The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) is predicted to post EPS of 0.11 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) started the day on August 13, 2020, with a price increase of 4.59% at $35.56. During the day, the stock rose to $36.35 and sunk to $34.55 before settling in for the price of $34.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AZEK posted a 52-week range of $26.35-$36.19.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -399.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $150.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $77.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.36 billion.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1540 employees. It has generated 555,775 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -14,133. The stock had 16.35 Receivables turnover and 0.44 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.54, operating margin was +12.03 and Pretax Margin of -3.04.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The AZEK Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.50%, in contrast to 31.40% institutional ownership.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -2.54 while generating a return on equity of -4.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -399.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in the upcoming year.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.32.

In the same vein, AZEK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.84 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.86 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.95% While, its Average True Range was 1.69.