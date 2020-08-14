Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) 14-day ATR is 0.32: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) established initial surge of 4.40% at $7.83, as the Stock market unbolted on August 13, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $7.89 and sunk to $7.47 before settling in for the price of $7.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FREE posted a 52-week range of $6.93-$11.22.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $293.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.65.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Whole Earth Brands Inc. industry. Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.00%, in contrast to 99.60% institutional ownership.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1,048.50 per share during the current fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32.

In the same vein, FREE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07.

Technical Analysis of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Whole Earth Brands Inc., FREE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.82 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.30% that was lower than 46.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

