Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 3.56

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) flaunted slowness of -1.13% at $0.18, as the Stock market unbolted on August 14, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1876 and sunk to $0.1819 before settling in for the price of $0.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXAS posted a 52-week range of $0.09-$0.68.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of -0.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -213.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $167.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $162.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2409, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2390.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 65 workers. It has generated 1,986,862 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,000,062. The stock had 4.36 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.56, operating margin was +19.80 and Pretax Margin of -50.33.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Abraxas Petroleum Corporation industry. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.98%, in contrast to 27.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 07, this organization’s VP – Contracts and Marketing bought 35,380 shares at the rate of 0.28, making the entire transaction reach 9,906 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 166,803. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 07, Company’s President/CEO bought 35,380 for 0.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,906. This particular insider is now the holder of 279,983 in total.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.01) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -50.33 while generating a return on equity of -48.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -213.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -21.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.41.

In the same vein, AXAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, AXAS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 7.21 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.0134.

Raw Stochastic average of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.17% that was lower than 195.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.