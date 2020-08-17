American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) average volume reaches $7.86M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 14, 2020, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.85% to $11.68. During the day, the stock rose to $11.98 and sunk to $11.28 before settling in for the price of $11.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEO posted a 52-week range of $6.53-$18.01.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 5.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $153.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.90.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 8000 workers. It has generated 93,657 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,158. The stock had 40.54 Receivables turnover and 1.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.18, operating margin was +7.28 and Pretax Margin of +5.69.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 96.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s Global Brand President-AE sold 35,000 shares at the rate of 10.50, making the entire transaction reach 367,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 87,047. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 03, Company’s Global Brand President-AE sold 70,000 for 6.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 480,900. This particular insider is now the holder of 110,015 in total.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 4/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.3) by -$0.54. This company achieved a net margin of +4.44 while generating a return on equity of 15.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.69% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.49.

In the same vein, AEO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.66, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

Going through the that latest performance of [American Eagle Outfitters Inc., AEO]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.12 million indicated improvement to the volume of 6.76 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.62.

Raw Stochastic average of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 71.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.95% that was lower than 84.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.