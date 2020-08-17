AMETEK Inc. (AME) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.31

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 14, 2020, AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) set off with pace as it heaved 0.32% to $101.28. During the day, the stock rose to $102.03 and sunk to $100.36 before settling in for the price of $100.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AME posted a 52-week range of $54.82-$102.31.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $229.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $228.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $92.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $90.36.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 18100 employees. It has generated 285,003 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 47,585. The stock had 6.41 Receivables turnover and 0.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.79, operating margin was +22.82 and Pretax Margin of +20.74.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. AMETEK Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 89.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 14, this organization’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 44,740 shares at the rate of 100.87, making the entire transaction reach 4,513,045 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 193,413. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 13, Company’s Director sold 2,678 for 100.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 270,344. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,736 in total.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.72) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +16.70 while generating a return on equity of 18.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.00% and is forecasted to reach 4.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AMETEK Inc. (AME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.95. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.25, and its Beta score is 1.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.62.

In the same vein, AME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.86, a figure that is expected to reach 0.91 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AMETEK Inc. (AME)

Going through the that latest performance of [AMETEK Inc., AME]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.16 million was inferior to the volume of 1.57 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.91% While, its Average True Range was 1.94.

Raw Stochastic average of AMETEK Inc. (AME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.22% that was lower than 32.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.