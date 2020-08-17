Datadog Inc. (DDOG) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $54.08: Right on the Precipice

As on August 14, 2020, Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) started slowly as it slid -1.43% to $81.24. During the day, the stock rose to $84.2699 and sunk to $79.82 before settling in for the price of $82.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DDOG posted a 52-week range of $27.55-$98.99.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -51.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $299.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $184.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $86.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.08.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1403 employees. It has generated 258,574 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -11,910. The stock had 4.50 Receivables turnover and 0.60 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +75.48, operating margin was -5.55 and Pretax Margin of -4.40.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Datadog Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 52.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 35,000 shares at the rate of 77.03, making the entire transaction reach 2,695,898 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 249,585. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 07, Company’s General Counsel sold 11,100 for 77.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 863,751. This particular insider is now the holder of 208,045 in total.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -4.61 while generating a return on equity of -4.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Datadog Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -51.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in the upcoming year.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Datadog Inc. (DDOG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 52.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 424.46.

In the same vein, DDOG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Datadog Inc. (DDOG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Datadog Inc., DDOG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.33 million was better the volume of 4.24 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.38% While, its Average True Range was 5.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Datadog Inc. (DDOG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.56% that was higher than 68.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.