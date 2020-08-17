Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) is -0.11% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on August 14, 2020, Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) started slowly as it slid -0.38% to $23.77. During the day, the stock rose to $24.00 and sunk to $23.64 before settling in for the price of $23.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DEA posted a 52-week range of $19.00-$29.69.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 103.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $79.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.15.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 37 workers. It has generated 5,826,459 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 191,568. The stock had 5.64 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.69, operating margin was +0.92 and Pretax Margin of +3.81.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 10, this organization’s Chairman sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 25.59, making the entire transaction reach 127,950 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,029. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 27, Company’s Chairman sold 5,000 for 22.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 113,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,029 in total.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +3.29 while generating a return on equity of 0.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in the upcoming year.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.60. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $252.87, and its Beta score is 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.35.

In the same vein, DEA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Easterly Government Properties Inc., DEA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.68 million was lower the volume of 0.79 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.63% that was lower than 36.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.