Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) is 3.45% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) started the day on August 14, 2020, with a price increase of 0.78% at $2.57. During the day, the stock rose to $2.59 and sunk to $2.49 before settling in for the price of $2.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNW posted a 52-week range of $1.87-$4.93.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of -1.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -71.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $505.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $499.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.53.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 3100 workers. It has generated 2,632,581 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +11.70 and Pretax Margin of +8.75.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. Genworth Financial Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 62.60% institutional ownership.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by -$0.89. This company achieved a net margin of +5.58 while generating a return on equity of 3.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genworth Financial Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -71.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.41, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.59.

In the same vein, GNW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.29 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.53 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 90.99% that was higher than 76.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

