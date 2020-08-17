Nikola Corporation (NKLA) EPS is poised to hit -0.22 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on August 14, 2020, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) started slowly as it slid -0.02% to $45.96. During the day, the stock rose to $46.95 and sunk to $44.36 before settling in for the price of $45.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NKLA posted a 52-week range of $10.16-$93.99.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $303.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $51.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.55.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Nikola Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 10.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11, this organization’s Director sold 1,400,000 shares at the rate of 42.69, making the entire transaction reach 59,766,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,275,437.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by -$0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nikola Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.00% and is forecasted to reach -1.03 in the upcoming year.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nikola Corporation (NKLA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 39594.54.

In the same vein, NKLA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.41, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Nikola Corporation, NKLA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 25.51 million was better the volume of 9.28 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.90% While, its Average True Range was 4.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Nikola Corporation (NKLA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.47%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 139.45% that was lower than 191.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.