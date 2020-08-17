Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) recent quarterly performance of -37.77% is not showing the real picture

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) started the day on August 14, 2020, with a price decrease of -14.90% at $2.57. During the day, the stock rose to $3.04 and sunk to $2.3446 before settling in for the price of $3.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REFR posted a 52-week range of $1.66-$5.70.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -0.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $95.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.39.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 8 employees. It has generated 195,503 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -476,122. The stock had 2.32 Receivables turnover and 0.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -135.15, operating margin was -201.36 and Pretax Margin of -243.54.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. Research Frontiers Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 10.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 07, this organization’s 13(d)(3) group sold 70,000 shares at the rate of 3.56, making the entire transaction reach 249,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 608,667. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 07, Company’s 13(d)(3) group sold 30,000 for 3.56, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 106,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 912,997 in total.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2018, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -243.54 while generating a return on equity of -75.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Research Frontiers Incorporated’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.60%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 18.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 68.14.

In the same vein, REFR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09.

Technical Analysis of Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.63 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.19 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 120.26% that was higher than 103.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.