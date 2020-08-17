The key reasons why ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) is -49.96% away from 52-week high?

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) started the day on August 14, 2020, with a price increase of 15.25% at $0.83. During the day, the stock rose to $0.84 and sunk to $0.7199 before settling in for the price of $0.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALJJ posted a 52-week range of $0.28-$1.66.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 18.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -383.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6393, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8486.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 5499 employees. It has generated 64,557 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,906. The stock had 7.98 Receivables turnover and 1.50 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.40, operating margin was +1.60 and Pretax Margin of -1.68.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.90%, in contrast to 4.30% institutional ownership.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -4.50 while generating a return on equity of -18.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -383.50%.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.07.

In the same vein, ALJJ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.87.

Technical Analysis of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.5 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.0916.

Raw Stochastic average of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 106.80% that was lower than 165.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.