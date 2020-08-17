The New York Times Company (NYT) PE Ratio stood at $52.93: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) flaunted slowness of -0.69% at $44.51, as the Stock market unbolted on August 14, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $45.23 and sunk to $44.43 before settling in for the price of $44.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NYT posted a 52-week range of $26.13-$47.95.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $43.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.09.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 4500 employees. It has generated 402,708 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 31,104. The stock had 8.25 Receivables turnover and 0.85 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.67, operating margin was +10.02 and Pretax Margin of +9.08.

The New York Times Company (NYT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the The New York Times Company industry. The New York Times Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 94.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11, this organization’s PRESIDENT & CEO sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 43.70, making the entire transaction reach 4,370,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 316,697. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 10, Company’s PRESIDENT & CEO sold 85,824 for 44.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,848,267. This particular insider is now the holder of 316,697 in total.

The New York Times Company (NYT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.01) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +7.72 while generating a return on equity of 12.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

The New York Times Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The New York Times Company (NYT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $52.93, and its Beta score is 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 45.13.

In the same vein, NYT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.84, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The New York Times Company (NYT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [The New York Times Company, NYT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.63 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.68% While, its Average True Range was 1.36.

Raw Stochastic average of The New York Times Company (NYT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.02% that was lower than 30.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.