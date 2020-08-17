Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) is 12.52% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) open the trading on August 14, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 5.56% to $1.33. During the day, the stock rose to $1.35 and sunk to $1.23 before settling in for the price of $1.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VERB posted a 52-week range of $0.72-$2.64.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $52.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1844, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2634.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 83 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.03, operating margin was -174.00 and Pretax Margin of -174.90.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.70%, in contrast to 1.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 23, this organization’s CFO bought 1,500 shares at the rate of 1.39, making the entire transaction reach 2,080 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 137,833. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 20, Company’s Director bought 1,500 for 1.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,059. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,500 in total.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.1) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -174.92 while generating a return on equity of -498.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Verb Technology Company Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in the upcoming year.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.60.

In the same vein, VERB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.79, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)

[Verb Technology Company Inc., VERB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.1201.

Raw Stochastic average of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.66% that was lower than 105.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.