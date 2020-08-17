Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) average volume reaches $7.47M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

By Zach King
As on August 14, 2020, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) started slowly as it slid -9.17% to $0.39. During the day, the stock rose to $0.4122 and sunk to $0.38 before settling in for the price of $0.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZN posted a 52-week range of $0.12-$0.88.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 87.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $205.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $192.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $87.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3073, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2441.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 2.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 30, this organization’s President & Gen. Counsel bought 120,000 shares at the rate of 0.01, making the entire transaction reach 1,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 720,000.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -72.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 87.00%.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06.

In the same vein, ZN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.06.

Technical Analysis of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Zion Oil & Gas Inc., ZN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.44 million was better the volume of 6.65 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.0620.

Raw Stochastic average of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 265.34% that was higher than 138.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

