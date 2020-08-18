Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Open at price of $10.60: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) open the trading on August 17, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 1.23% to $10.66. During the day, the stock rose to $10.77 and sunk to $10.4701 before settling in for the price of $10.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AKBA posted a 52-week range of $2.99-$13.71.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $136.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $134.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.69.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 360 employees. It has generated 930,558 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -776,831. The stock had 12.07 Receivables turnover and 0.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.61, operating margin was -85.46 and Pretax Margin of -85.46.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 69.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 08, this organization’s Director sold 4,567 shares at the rate of 12.05, making the entire transaction reach 55,032 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,133. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 08, Company’s Director sold 4,567 for 12.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 55,169. This particular insider is now the holder of 38,864 in total.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.5) by -$0.78. This company achieved a net margin of -83.48 while generating a return on equity of -54.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in the upcoming year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.47.

In the same vein, AKBA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.01, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

[Akebia Therapeutics Inc., AKBA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.52% that was lower than 82.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

