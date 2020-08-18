American Express Company (AXP) EPS growth this year is 9.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) open the trading on August 17, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.85% to $97.55. During the day, the stock rose to $100.00 and sunk to $97.44 before settling in for the price of $100.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXP posted a 52-week range of $67.00-$138.13.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $804.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $651.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $78.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $97.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $106.36.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 59000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 728,992 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 104,062. The stock had 0.82 Receivables turnover and 0.24 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.23, operating margin was +18.14 and Pretax Margin of +17.93.

American Express Company (AXP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Credit Services industry. American Express Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 87.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 11, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 132.87, making the entire transaction reach 132,870 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,065. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 07, Company’s CRO and Pres., GRBC sold 4,531 for 132.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 599,406. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,615 in total.

American Express Company (AXP) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.11) by $0.4. This company achieved a net margin of +14.27 while generating a return on equity of 29.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Express Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.10% and is forecasted to reach 6.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Express Company (AXP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.81. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.20, and its Beta score is 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.88.

In the same vein, AXP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.83, a figure that is expected to reach 1.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Express Company (AXP)

[American Express Company, AXP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.53% While, its Average True Range was 2.88.

Raw Stochastic average of American Express Company (AXP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.74% that was lower than 51.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.