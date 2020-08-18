Dow Inc. (DOW) went down -0.91% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 17, 2020, Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.91% to $44.46. During the day, the stock rose to $45.44 and sunk to $44.21 before settling in for the price of $44.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOW posted a 52-week range of $21.95-$56.25.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -164.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $741.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $740.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $43.07.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 36500 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,176,740 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -49,233. The stock had 4.30 Receivables turnover and 0.62 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.87, operating margin was +8.38 and Pretax Margin of -2.90.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Chemicals industry. Dow Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 66.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 13, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 24.61, making the entire transaction reach 492,166 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 151,941. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 12, Company’s Director bought 20,450 for 24.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 503,285. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,450 in total.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.3) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -4.18 while generating a return on equity of -8.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dow Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -164.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.09 in the upcoming year.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dow Inc. (DOW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.03.

In the same vein, DOW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.65, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dow Inc. (DOW)

Going through the that latest performance of [Dow Inc., DOW]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.99 million was inferior to the volume of 6.23 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.95% While, its Average True Range was 1.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Dow Inc. (DOW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.43% that was lower than 54.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.