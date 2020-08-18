Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) average volume reaches $161.23K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

By Zach King
Top Picks

As on August 17, 2020, Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) started slowly as it slid -0.72% to $1.37. During the day, the stock rose to $1.37 and sunk to $1.33 before settling in for the price of $1.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FORD posted a 52-week range of $0.78-$2.71.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -35.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -356.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.21 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3312, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1336.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 73 employees. It has generated 512,452 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -49,370. The stock had 4.76 Receivables turnover and 2.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.16, operating margin was -8.28 and Pretax Margin of -9.65.

Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry. Forward Industries Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.90%, in contrast to 13.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 13, this organization’s President of Subsidiary sold 9,450 shares at the rate of 1.37, making the entire transaction reach 12,951 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 153,659. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 13, Company’s President of Subsidiary sold 9,450 for 1.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,114. This particular insider is now the holder of 163,109 in total.

Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -9.63 while generating a return on equity of -38.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Forward Industries Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -356.40%.

Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Forward Industries Inc. (FORD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 66.03.

In the same vein, FORD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36.

Technical Analysis of Forward Industries Inc. (FORD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Forward Industries Inc., FORD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.93 million was better the volume of 0.12 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.1148.

Raw Stochastic average of Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.37% that was higher than 57.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

