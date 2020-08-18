LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) last month volatility was 10.98%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) established initial surge of 59.59% at $11.81, as the Stock market unbolted on August 17, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $11.85 and sunk to $8.75 before settling in for the price of $7.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LMPX posted a 52-week range of $3.28-$49.30.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 72.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $110.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.02.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 14 employees. It has generated 775,614 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -287,846. The stock had 19.02 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -2.24, operating margin was -29.78 and Pretax Margin of -37.11.

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. industry. LMP Automotive Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.40%, in contrast to 2.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 02, this organization’s President and CEO bought 6,226 shares at the rate of 12.50, making the entire transaction reach 77,825 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,727,882. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 28, Company’s President and CEO bought 21,119 for 13.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 285,318. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,721,656 in total.

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.03) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -37.11 while generating a return on equity of -31.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.76.

In the same vein, LMPX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [LMP Automotive Holdings Inc., LMPX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.14 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.37% While, its Average True Range was 1.15.

Raw Stochastic average of LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.07%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 200.73% that was higher than 158.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.