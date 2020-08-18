Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of -0.11

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on August 17, 2020, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.99% to $0.14. During the day, the stock rose to $0.14 and sunk to $0.13 before settling in for the price of $0.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZOM posted a 52-week range of $0.11-$0.50.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $564.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $350.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $84.26 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1788, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2301.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 4.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 07, this organization’s Director bought 625,000 shares at the rate of 0.16, making the entire transaction reach 100,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 625,000.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -687.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in the upcoming year.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 15.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01.

In the same vein, ZOM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., ZOM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 36.78 million was better the volume of 33.8 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.0096.

Raw Stochastic average of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 24.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.86% that was lower than 134.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

