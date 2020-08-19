CME Group Inc. (CME) return on Assets touches 2.77: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) started the day on August 18, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.46% at $173.81. During the day, the stock rose to $176.20 and sunk to $172.4245 before settling in for the price of $174.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CME posted a 52-week range of $131.80-$225.36.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 9.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $357.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $353.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $61.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $169.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $188.21.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 4360 workers. It has generated 1,119,335 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 485,436. The stock had 9.34 Receivables turnover and 0.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +79.08, operating margin was +49.61 and Pretax Margin of +55.11.

CME Group Inc. (CME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges Industry. CME Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 87.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11, this organization’s Director sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 168.01, making the entire transaction reach 336,020 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,141. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 10, Company’s Director sold 6,000 for 164.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 987,060. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,141 in total.

CME Group Inc. (CME) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.62) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +43.37 while generating a return on equity of 8.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

CME Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.50% and is forecasted to reach 7.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.05% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CME Group Inc. (CME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.23, and its Beta score is 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 59.68.

In the same vein, CME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.63, a figure that is expected to reach 1.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CME Group Inc. (CME)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.42 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.09 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.11% While, its Average True Range was 3.53.

Raw Stochastic average of CME Group Inc. (CME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.96% that was lower than 32.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.