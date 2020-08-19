Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) last month performance of -9.90% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on August 18, 2020, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.24% to $0.94. During the day, the stock rose to $1.08 and sunk to $0.911 before settling in for the price of $0.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DLPN posted a 52-week range of $0.33-$2.49.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 64.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 37.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9740, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6979.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 159 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 157,244 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -7,506. The stock had 7.24 Receivables turnover and 0.62 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.78, operating margin was -14.06 and Pretax Margin of -6.45.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.49%, in contrast to 7.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 06, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 0.55, making the entire transaction reach 5,489 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 45,334. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 09, Company’s Director bought 830 for 0.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 796. This particular insider is now the holder of 308,852 in total.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -4.77 while generating a return on equity of -11.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in the upcoming year.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.21.

In the same vein, DLPN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Dolphin Entertainment Inc., DLPN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.62 million was better the volume of 1.61 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.0924.

Raw Stochastic average of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 44.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.75% that was lower than 191.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.