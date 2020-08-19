Entegris Inc. (ENTG) volume hits 1.14 million: A New Opening for Investors

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) started the day on August 18, 2020, with a price increase of 0.82% at $71.30. During the day, the stock rose to $71.79 and sunk to $70.25 before settling in for the price of $70.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENTG posted a 52-week range of $38.12-$74.28.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 101.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $134.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $133.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $64.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.73.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5300 employees. It has generated 300,201 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 48,087. The stock had 6.97 Receivables turnover and 0.66 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.55, operating margin was +15.54 and Pretax Margin of +19.99.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12, this organization’s SVP & GM, AMH sold 14,723 shares at the rate of 71.22, making the entire transaction reach 1,048,498 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,949. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 31, Company’s President & CEO sold 118,520 for 71.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,509,145. This particular insider is now the holder of 576,771 in total.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.48) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +16.02 while generating a return on equity of 23.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Entegris Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 101.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Entegris Inc. (ENTG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $42.77, and its Beta score is 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 63.67.

In the same vein, ENTG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.67, a figure that is expected to reach 0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Entegris Inc. (ENTG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.76 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.01% While, its Average True Range was 2.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Entegris Inc. (ENTG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.50% that was lower than 46.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.