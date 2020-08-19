Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $11.48: Right on the Precipice

By Zach King
Top Picks

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 18, 2020, Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE: GRAF) set off with pace as it heaved 0.39% to $18.22. During the day, the stock rose to $19.0403 and sunk to $17.8801 before settling in for the price of $18.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRAF posted a 52-week range of $9.87-$24.35.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -439.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $327.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.48.

Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. Graf Industrial Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.86%, in contrast to 96.21% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 02, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 3,181,052 shares at the rate of 17.72, making the entire transaction reach 56,367,431 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 747,118.

Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -6.22.

Graf Industrial Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -439.60%.

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE: GRAF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.27.

In the same vein, GRAF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.48.

Technical Analysis of Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF)

Going through the that latest performance of [Graf Industrial Corp., GRAF]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.57 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.45 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.80% While, its Average True Range was 1.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.44% that was lower than 111.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

