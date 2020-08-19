Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) Open at price of $0.92: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) open the trading on August 18, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.07% to $0.91. During the day, the stock rose to $1.0499 and sunk to $0.91 before settling in for the price of $0.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ICON posted a 52-week range of $0.51-$2.75.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -17.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0478, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1247.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 118 employees. It has generated 1,262,576 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -945,025. The stock had 2.48 Receivables turnover and 0.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +55.56 and Pretax Margin of -62.98.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. Iconix Brand Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.60%, in contrast to 8.70% institutional ownership.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.33) by -$0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -74.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Iconix Brand Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.27.

In the same vein, ICON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -12.87, a figure that is expected to reach -0.34 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON)

[Iconix Brand Group Inc., ICON] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.1177.

Raw Stochastic average of Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 93.18% that was lower than 160.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.