Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) last month volatility was 3.30%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 18, 2020, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.27% to $63.28. During the day, the stock rose to $63.57 and sunk to $62.04 before settling in for the price of $63.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LW posted a 52-week range of $39.06-$96.32.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $146.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $144.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $64.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $72.42.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 7700 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.61, operating margin was +14.69 and Pretax Margin of +11.84.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 92.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 30, this organization’s Director bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 59.70, making the entire transaction reach 149,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,320. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 21, Company’s Senior Vice President sold 5,500 for 91.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 501,727. This particular insider is now the holder of 59,505 in total.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 5/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.16) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +9.65 while generating a return on equity of 310.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.44, and its Beta score is 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.33.

In the same vein, LW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW)

Going through the that latest performance of [Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., LW]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.78 million was inferior to the volume of 1.49 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.47% While, its Average True Range was 1.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.03% that was lower than 58.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.