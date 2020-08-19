MICT Inc. (MICT) volume hits 50.79 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) started the day on August 18, 2020, with a price increase of 45.71% at $5.10. During the day, the stock rose to $8.45 and sunk to $4.91 before settling in for the price of $3.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MICT posted a 52-week range of $0.38-$4.30.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -57.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $59.52 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.34.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 53 employees. It has generated 10,841 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -95,841. The stock had 0.65 Receivables turnover and 0.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -81.55, operating margin was -811.11 and Pretax Margin of -996.44.

MICT Inc. (MICT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. MICT Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.80%, in contrast to 15.40% institutional ownership.

MICT Inc. (MICT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -884.07 while generating a return on equity of -369.26.

MICT Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.80%.

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MICT Inc. (MICT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.80.

In the same vein, MICT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.45.

Technical Analysis of MICT Inc. (MICT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT), its last 5-days Average volume was 10.31 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.41 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.97% While, its Average True Range was 1.00.

Raw Stochastic average of MICT Inc. (MICT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 41.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 184.39% that was higher than 130.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

