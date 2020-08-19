PPL Corporation (PPL) Moves -1.60% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

By Zach King
Top Picks

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) started the day on August 18, 2020, with a price decrease of -1.60% at $28.34. During the day, the stock rose to $28.78 and sunk to $28.19 before settling in for the price of $28.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PPL posted a 52-week range of $18.12-$36.83.

The Utilities sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -0.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $768.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $767.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.74.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 12280 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 632,655 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 142,101. The stock had 6.06 Receivables turnover and 0.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.58, operating margin was +36.56 and Pretax Margin of +27.74.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. PPL Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 69.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 18, this organization’s President of a PPL Subsidiary sold 10,872 shares at the rate of 35.64, making the entire transaction reach 387,478 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,626. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 04, Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 388,968 for 34.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,419,396. This particular insider is now the holder of 169,728 in total.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.54) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +22.46 while generating a return on equity of 14.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.47 in the upcoming year.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PPL Corporation (PPL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.32, and its Beta score is 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.84.

In the same vein, PPL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PPL Corporation (PPL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.75 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.94 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.73.

Raw Stochastic average of PPL Corporation (PPL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 72.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.18% that was lower than 39.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

