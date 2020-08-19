Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.23

As on August 18, 2020, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) started slowly as it slid -1.72% to $19.96. During the day, the stock rose to $20.52 and sunk to $19.40 before settling in for the price of $20.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SIX posted a 52-week range of $8.75-$59.52.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 4.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -34.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $84.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.98.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2450 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 607,177 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 73,088. The stock had 13.24 Receivables turnover and 0.55 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.44, operating margin was +29.04 and Pretax Margin of +20.96.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Leisure industry. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 79.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s Director bought 1,638 shares at the rate of 14.74, making the entire transaction reach 24,144 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,438. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 05, Company’s Director bought 200,000 for 21.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,240,540. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,800,000 in total.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.01) by -$0.61. This company achieved a net margin of +12.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -34.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -4.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.64.

In the same vein, SIX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.63, a figure that is expected to reach -1.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, SIX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.86 million was lower the volume of 3.59 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.78% While, its Average True Range was 1.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.06% that was lower than 84.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.