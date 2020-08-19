Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) 14-day ATR is 0.82: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) established initial surge of 7.94% at $13.80, as the Stock market unbolted on August 18, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $14.5494 and sunk to $12.73 before settling in for the price of $12.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYRS posted a 52-week range of $4.26-$13.00.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $639.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.99.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 83 employees. It has generated 23,880 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -908,892. The stock had 0.20 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -3922.35 and Pretax Margin of -3806.16.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. industry. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 89.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 15, this organization’s Director sold 5,990 shares at the rate of 11.85, making the entire transaction reach 70,982 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 353,171. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 07, Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 1,753 for 11.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,538. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.4) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3806.16 while generating a return on equity of -95.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.62 in the upcoming year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 96.96.

In the same vein, SYRS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.70, a figure that is expected to reach -0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., SYRS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.31 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.64% that was lower than 74.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.