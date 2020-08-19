The Chemours Company (CC) 14-day ATR is 0.76: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on August 18, 2020, The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) started slowly as it slid -0.53% to $20.74. During the day, the stock rose to $21.07 and sunk to $20.70 before settling in for the price of $20.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CC posted a 52-week range of $7.02-$21.84.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -105.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $164.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $162.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.10.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 7000 employees. It has generated 789,429 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -7,429. The stock had 7.20 Receivables turnover and 0.76 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.06, operating margin was +7.71 and Pretax Margin of -2.24.

The Chemours Company (CC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. The Chemours Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 82.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 10, this organization’s President, Fluoro & Chem Sol sold 2,728 shares at the rate of 20.56, making the entire transaction reach 56,088 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 42,940. Preceding that transaction, on May 07, Company’s Senior VP & COO bought 2,500 for 11.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 29,048. This particular insider is now the holder of 133,344 in total.

The Chemours Company (CC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -0.94 while generating a return on equity of -6.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Chemours Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -105.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Chemours Company (CC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.99.

In the same vein, CC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.73, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Chemours Company (CC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Chemours Company, CC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.31 million was lower the volume of 2.76 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.76.

Raw Stochastic average of The Chemours Company (CC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.72% that was lower than 78.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.